IPL 2021 KKR Vs SRH Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK And US?

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face each other in the IPL 2021 match which will be played on Sunday, October 3 at Dubai International Stadium. This Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the second match of IPL 2021 doubleheader matches on Sunday. Here's a look at KKR vs SRH Live Streaming details and where can the viewers in India, the US and UK can catch all the IPL 2021 live-action.

Where and when to watch IPL 2021 in India?

If you are wondering Where and when to watch IPL 2021 in India? then all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 a.m local time.

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+ Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, beIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Image: IPLT20/ Instagram/BCCI