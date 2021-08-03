IPL 2021: KKR's Pat Cummins Out Of The Second Leg Of The Tournament In The UAE

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said he probably won't be available to play in the second leg of IPL 2021 due to the scheduled birth of his child during the same period. Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament, confirmed the news during a Live Q&A session on his official YouTube channel. Cummins stated that he will not be travelling to the UAE because his wife is pregnant and due to give birth in September or October when the remaining matches of IPL 2021 are scheduled to take place.

'I probably won't be going to the IPL'

The Australian cricketer went on to say that the COVID-19 outbreak has made it even harder for him to participate in the rest of the IPL 2021, as he may not be able to return in time. However, Cummins also said that he is yet to make an official decision regarding his availability but most probably he won't be going to the UAE because travellers in Australia are required to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I probably won’t be going to the IPL. I haven’t made an official call on it. But my partner is pregnant and our baby is due basically right in the middle of the IPL. At the moment, there is a travel restriction getting back to Australia, you got to do 2 weeks quarantine. There is probably going to be some days quarantine going to UAE. So for the second half this season unfortunately it’s going to be really tough to get over there," Cummins said in his YouTube video.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the postponement of its bilateral series against Bangladesh, which was going to clash with the second phase of IPL 2021. The postponement will allow English and Bangladeshi players to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021. The New Zealand Cricket chief David White had also confirmed the availability of Kiwi players for the second leg of IPL 2021. The premier T20 tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final is slated to be held on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played.

