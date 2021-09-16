IPL 2021: KKR's Sheldon Jackson Opens Up On How He Almost Quit Cricket Amid Struggles

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson quipped that if the sport had not been kind to him a few years ago, he would be “selling Panipuri on roads” today. He shared his sincere and emotional experience in cricket while speaking in a KKR Documentary. The 34-year old shared his cricketing journey and spoke about how he nearly gave up. "At the age of 25, I thought of giving cricket up totally. I was in the Ranji Trophy squad for five years without playing a single match... Then a very, very close friend of mine, named Shapath Shah, said that 'You have worked all these years very hard, give yourself another year, wait for another year, if nothing works you can come and work in my factory. I'll give you a job but give yourself another year," Sheldon Jackson said.

Due to his domestic failures in 2011, the wicketkeeper-batsman had fully prepared to surrender all of his cricketing ambitions. Soon he was going to take an unusual job in a bank when his pal persuaded him not to give up and work another year harder. Since, Jackson had been playing cricket his whole life he decided to give it a try, which proved to be the best for him.

As he listened to his friend's advice by playing one more year of cricket, it proved to be a breakthrough point, as the player broke through several records to revive his cricketing dreams. He continued, "That year I broke every record in the country. I became the highest run-scorer. I played everything except for India. I got four centuries in a year, three centuries in a row... From there on my career just kickstarted. That time I understood that if I have to do something in my life, this is the only thing I can do because I knew nothing else. I never paid attention to anything else in my life. Or else, if cricket had not been kind to me, I would have been selling panipuri on the roads."

Since making his first-class debut for Saurashtra, the explosive batsman has been consistent on his home wicket. Playing at a strike rate of 49.42 he has generated an outstanding 5,634 runs in 76 First-Class matches. This year, he scored a brilliant century against Andhra Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was taking place in January.

Sheldon Jackson's IPL journey

Sheldon was first bought by Royal Challengers Banglore in the IPL. Unfortunately, he never appeared in a match for RCB and was later bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sheldon has appeared in four IPL games so far, making his IPL debut against the then Delhi Daredevils in 2017. He has scored just 38 runs in the league but will be keen on making runs if KKR gives him an opportunity to feature in matches during the second leg of the IPL.

He also recounted Gautam Gambhir's influence in his life when KKR bought him in the 2013 auction. "We were playing a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. I scored a 50 against a very good bowling attack. After that, I went up to Gautam bhai, I have always idolized him, so I said: 'Bhaiya, what do you feel about my game? How can I improve?' Gambhir said: 'You are batting well, just be ready. This year, I'll pick you in KKR'. I just thanked him and went away, thinking he said that just to keep my heart." The auctions came and I went unsold in the first round. But someone from the KKR management called me saying, 'Don't worry Gautam Bhai called us just now and we'll go for you. And I got picked for KKR," he concluded.

Image: Twitter/@Sheljackson27