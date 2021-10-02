IPL 2021: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Milestone; Becomes First PBKS Batsman To Reach THIS Feat

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul on Friday played the captain's knock to help his team cross the finish line against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rahul scored a magnificent 67 off 55 balls to help Punjab chase down a target of 165 runs. In the process, Rahul also became the first batsman to hit 100 sixes for Punjab Kings in the IPL. Rahul now has the most sixes for the Mohali-based franchise and stands on top of the list with 100 sixes in 53 matches. Chris Gayle is second on the list with 92 sixes for Punjab Kings in 41 matches. Both Rahul and Gayle had joined PBKS in 2018.

Rahul is currently on top of the leaderboard for most runs in the ongoing IPL 2021. Rahul has played 11 matches for PBKS in IPL 2021 and has scored 489 runs at an average of 54.33. Rahul has five half-centuries to his name in the ongoing edition of IPL, which is most by a batter this season. Rahul is also in possession of the Orange Cap as he last night surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to climb to the top of the table. Dhawan has scored 454 runs in 11 matches, including three half-centuries.

PBKS vs KKR

KL Rahul put up a man-of-the-match-winning performance last night as PBKS beat Kolkata by five wickets to climb up the points table. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Eoin Morgan's men. Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 off 49 balls, while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop Kolkata Knight Riders at 165 for 7. Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings, and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh, (3/32), KKR would have posted a bigger score on the board. In reply, PBKS openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up a 70-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 40 off 27 balls. KL Rahul held his nerves despite losing Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda early. Rahul remained on the crease until the 19th over before Venkatesh Iyer removed him for 67. Shahrukh Khan finished the game for PBKS with a powerful six and helped the side rise to the fifth position in the points table.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI