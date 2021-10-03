IPL 2021: KL Rahul Hits '101-metre Long' Six Out Of Stadium Off Mohammed Siraj; Watch

In a fight for a playoff spot, match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2021 brings the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Punjab Kings. After some good death bowling by Punjab Kings, they limited Bangalore to 164 for 7. KL Rahul got off to a fantastic start hitting two sixes and one four, building a good partnership with Mayank Agarwal and setting the base for a possible victory. Out of the two sixes, one of them was 101 metres long, take a look at it here:

RCB vs PBKS update

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Virat Kohli's side won the toss and chose to bat. Kohli and Padikkal got off to a strong start, with the RCB skipper getting to 25 before being bowled out by Henriques. The Punjab bowler then took another one on the subsequent ball, with Dan Christian walking back on a Golden Duck. In his next over, Henriques was again on point and dismissed the man who was just getting warmed up, Padikkal, for 40. However, the man who has been in red hot form in the entire IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell, came in and destroyed the Punjab bowling camp. He continued to do so, scoring 57 off 33 balls to score his third consecutive half-century. Some superb bowling from Mohammed Shami in the last over saw Bangalore being restricted to 164 as Shami took three wickets in that over.

KL Rahul takes the orange cap for now after scoring 39 off 35 and leading Punjab to a decent start, but the question remains, can the middle order handle it as they have choked on several occasions before this. Punjab's innings started off really well, with Mayank (57 off 42) and KL Rahul (39 off 35) managing to get the team to 91 in 11 overs, but a middle collapse seems like things are swinging towards an RCB win after some effective bowling from Harshal Patel and Yzvendra Chahal who has managed to take three wickets so far. Punjab are on 121 for 4 with four overs to go. They need 44 runs from 25 balls to win.

Image: @IPL/Twitter