IPL 2021: KL Rahul Names Man Behind Ravi Bishnoi Taking 'Catch Of The Season'

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in a clinical performance defeated the Punjab Kings by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul-led team failed with the bat, however, Ravi Bishnoi's brilliant catch at the deep square leg won everyone's hearts. Ravi Bishnoi ran almost 30 yards and dived into the air to dismiss Sunil Narine in the over of Arshdeep Singh.

Following the match, KL Rahul in the post-match presentation hailed Ravi Bishnoi for his stunning catch and revealed that it is actually PBKS's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes who trains them so that the team can pull such kind of stunning catches in the middle. "Bishnoi's catch was stunning. Especially when you have a coach like Jonty Rhodes, he puts us to tough tests and sees how every boy reacts. The training rubs on during match situations. Hopefully, we can keep building and get better," said KL Rahul.

During the presentation ceremony, KL Rahul lost his words in disappointment, and said, "It is never nice to be on the losing side. Don't know what to say. We should have adapted better. We could have applied a lot more with the bat. Expect the boys to be smarter. Some soft dismissals have cost us the game. It was a bit two-paced. Kept a little up-down. Was tough to assess what are the high-risk shots here. It is expected of good teams to adapt quicker. We need to keep our heads higher and keep trying."

PBKS vs KKR

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first. PBKS never got a start as KL Rahul departed cheaply. Punjab Kings kept on losing wickets in quick succession and finally, they were chocked on 123 runs in 20 overs. In response, Kolkata Knight Riders too got to a shaky start as they lost three quick wickets, however captain Morgan's valiant knock of 47 powered the KKR for the second win of IPL 2021.

For his valiant knock, Morgan was chosen as the player of the match. During the post-match presentation, Morgan said, "The advantage we have over most spinners is that our spinners are variation bowlers. They don't rely on drift and turn. They control their lengths well and rely on a tiny amount of turn and today they were exceptional. Lots of time to go to the tournament. Hopefully, today can kick-start something for us."

Needs to be managed for players, says Morgan on the pandemic situation

Morgan also spoke on the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Certainly think it's challenging and it does have to be managed for players, coaching staff. When you consider the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble, we try and lend our support and encouragement for everything that's going on not only in India but around the world. If you're going out stay safe, wear a mask, social distance. We've seen firsthand at home how devastating it can be. On behalf of KKR we wish everyone well. Ultimately if we stick together we can beat this thing," said Morgan

(Image Credits: iplt20.com/IPL)