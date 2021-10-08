The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling nail-biting contest as KS Bharat's last-ball six helped them win. Bharat smacked 78 runs off just 52 deliveries, an innings that included three boundaries and four sixes.

As a result of the victory, RCB increased their points tally to 18 but failed to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, DC maintained their top spot in the IPL 2021 standing with 20 points.

RCB vs DC: Netizens go crazy as KS Bharat helps Bangalore win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a fantastic partnership of 111 runs from 63 balls between KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell that helped them get over the line. Maxwell finished his innings with yet another fifty which came off just 33 deliveries as RCB chased down DC's target of 165.

Post the match, RCB fans went crazy on Twitter as they praised KS Bharat for his match-winning innings and said that he has "earned the no.3 spot for RCB." A jubilant Virat Kohli was seen running onto the pitch to congratulate Maxwell and Bharat after the match. RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (fourth place) in the Eliminator on Monday

Several netizens took to Twitter to hail Bharat with some claiming that he is 'an absolute champion.'

KS BHARAT, YOU ARE AN ABSOLUTE CHAMPION ❤️❤️ — Prithvi (@Puneite_) October 8, 2021

Another fan asked people to 'remember the name' of Bharat as he helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling win.

Srikar Bharat, just remember the name. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) October 8, 2021

Another user highlighted the delight on captain Virat Kohli's face after his side beat DC, with Bharat emerging as 'an absolute star.'

The smile on Virat Kohli's face sums it up about RCB's victory. KS Bharat an absolute star. pic.twitter.com/mkkkFdQU9c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, one other netizen pointed out Bharat's stats in IPL 2021, stating that he has had a remarkable turn-around, thereby earning the 'number 3 spot of RCB' on merit.

KS Bharat in #IPL2021:



16(19)

32(24)

44(35)

0*(0)

12(10)

78*(52)



What a turn-around - he is earned that number 3 spot of #RCB. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2021

What a game. Wow. KS Bharat tonight you’re our legend mate. #RCBvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

WHAT AN INNINGS MAN❤️

A LAST BALL SIX TO FINISH😭😭😭



A team filled with stars like Virat, AB and Maxi.. its KS BHARAT who anchors and finishes this excellent chase for RCB.



Much needed boost of confidence going into the Playoffs ❤️ #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/CXhgkiiAm9 — hahaha hehe hahaa (@innahsaar) October 8, 2021

Arun Karthik 🤝 KS Bharat



Two Superstars in RCB HISTORY pic.twitter.com/l1FtFWj9n3 — SG 👑 (@RCBSG30) October 8, 2021

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/25).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 166/3 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51; Anrich Nortje 2/24)