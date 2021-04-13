IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara explains why Sanju Samson denied single to Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has backed his newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson after the latter denied a single to Chris Morris in the last over of the game against Punjab Kings. Samson, who had already scored more than 100 runs before Morris came in to bat, denied a single in the second-last ball in order to finish the game himself. However, Samson couldn’t finish the game with his lofted shot off the cover as he fell short of a few yards and was caught by Deepak Hooda. Sangakkara, while defending Samson, said it was encouraging to see him take the responsibility and back himself to hit the winning runs.

In the post-match press conference, Sangakkara said that Samson backed himself to score the remaining runs on the final ball, which is absolutely fine because he was hitting the ball cleanly. Former Sri Lanka great added that Samson was 5-6 yards short of hitting the last ball over the boundary but was instead caught by Deepak Hooda between the deep cover and deep extra cover. Sangakkara said that Samson will finish the job in the next game by hitting the ball 10 yards further than the boundary rope.

Samson makes history as captain

Samson made history on Monday as he became the first player in IPL history to score a century in his debut game as captain. Samson hit 119 off just 63 balls, including 7 sixes and 12 boundaries. However, despite Samson’s exploits with the bat, Rajasthan couldn’t bring home the game and lost to Punjab Kings by four runs.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul scored an amazing 91 off just 50 balls, while Universe Boss Chris Gayle scored 40 off 28. Deepak Hooda came in and smashed a 28-ball 64 runs at a strike rate of more than 228. This was after Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth match of the tournament.

(Image Credit: IPL/Website)