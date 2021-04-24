IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Gives Pep Talk To Boost RR's Team Morale Ahead Of KKR Clash

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in a much-anticipated clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With a solitary win in the four league games for each team, both KKR and RR will look to make changes and get their campaign back on the winning track. RR in their last match were crushed down by RCB by 10 wickets and following that Samson & Co. slipped to the bottom of the points table. In a pursuit to boost the morale of the team, RR's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara gave a pep talk to boost the morale of the players.

In a video posted by the RR Twitter handle, Kumar Sangakkara was seen giving a pep talk to uplift the morale of Sanju Samson & Co. After the defeat, Sangakkara addressed the team and said, "I know it's not the ideal time to have a chat but I think it's good to close the chapter on this one. Looking at the game, one thing we gotta admit we were outplayed. We were outplayed in almost every department, we were thrashed. So, let's accept that. It happens in T20 cricket and this was the day when we learned quite a good lesson. I thought some great fightbacks especially from Dube, Rahul, Riyan, and the rest of the boys."

"The wicket turned out to be as we thought it would be pretty flat. It's not easy to contain a side like that (RCB) but sometimes we make the mistakes of thinking, matches like these, let's forget them. But sometimes it is also good to remember some of the things we learned. About the partnership, about batting, about trying to execute plans, trying to read the game," added Sangakkara.

Rajasthan Royals were outplayed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli chased a fighting total of 178 without even losing a single wicket. Opener Devdutt Padikkal scored his first IPL century against the Royals, on the other hand, Virat Kohli became the first player to score 6000 runs in IPL.

RR vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals in a much-anticipated clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The two teams head into this game, with KKR having a better record of winning 12 games out of 22 matches played so far. The Knights have dominated their opponents by registering four comprehensive victories in their last five encounters. With Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins in fine form, the batting line up is oozing depth and will be one of the strengths for Team KKR. On the other hand, Joss Buttler will look to get back in form as he is one of the key players for the Rajasthan Royals.

