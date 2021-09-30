IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Not Happy With Chris Morris' Performance, Drops Massive Hint

Rajasthan Royals boss Kumar Sangakkara feels that former South African all-rounder Chris Morris has not delivered for the side as per expectations. Sangakkara, during a virtual post-match press conference on Wednesday, said Morris performed brilliantly for the team in the first leg of IPL 2021 but he has failed to replicate his form as they would have liked him to do in the second half.

Sangakkara further hinted at dropping Morris from the final XI ahead of their next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is to mention that Morris was the most expensive player to be sold in the IPL 2021 auction, however, the 34-year-old has not been able to prove his worth as of yet.

"Morris has done brilliantly for us in the first half, and he has not done the job as well as he would like to or we would have liked him to in the second half. He knows it and we know it. 50 runs from four overs, his last over were the last throw of the dice to try and get a wicket. We were well out of the game at that point. He has done well for us in certain parts, and whoever we think of playing next will be the best person to come into the side to play against the opposition that we face," Sangakkara said during the press conference.

Morris bowled four overs in the match and leaked a whopping 50 runs at an economy rate of 12.50. To make his figures look worse, Morris did not pick any wicket either. Mustafizur Rahman was the sole wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in last night's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mustafizur bowled three overs and picked 2 wickets while giving away just 20 runs at an economy of 6.67.

RR vs RCB

Rajasthan Royals lost the match to the Virat Kohli-led RCB by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 149 runs on the board courtesy of amazing performance from top-order batsmen Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sanju Samson made 19 runs before he was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed. The rest of the RR batting line-up crumbled like a pack of cards. Morris scored 14 off 11 balls before he was removed by Harshal Patel.

In reply, Virat Kohli and his team put up a superb batting performance. After Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for 20 odd runs, Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell forged a crucial partnership to ensure that their team crossed the finish line without losing any more wickets. Bharat scored 44 off 35 balls and Maxwell remained unbeaten at 50 off 30 balls. Chahal was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing spell of 2/18 in 4 overs.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)