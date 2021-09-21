IPL 2021: Liam Livingstone Credits Riyan Parag For His Six-hitting Streak; Here's Why

England batsman Liam Livingstone has said that the credit for his amazing form with the bat should go to his Rajasthan Royals teammate Riyan Parag. Livingstone, in an interview with BBC Sport, revealed that he had exchanged a bat with Parag before leaving India during the first phase of IPL 2021. The 28-year-old claimed that he used the same bat to hit 27 sixes in the recently concluded The Hundred. Liam eventually finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament, hitting a whopping 348 runs for Birmingham Phoenix.

Liam also used the same bat against Pakistan, when he was called up for national duty owing to his good form in domestic cricket. Liam hit several boundaries during the Pakistan series, including two sixes that went out of the stadium in Leeds. The Lancashire cricketer also hit a century against the Men in Green in Nottingham, which is now the fastest T20I century by an Englishman.

"He wanted one of my cricket bags and I wanted one of his bats. So, we did a little trade and I've been using it in white-ball cricket all summer. So maybe I owe Riyan for all the sixes that I've been hitting over the last couple of months," Livingstone said in his interview.

Liam's IPL career

Liam had made his IPL debut in 2019, where he played four matches for Rajasthan Royals, who had bought him for Rs. 75 lakhs in the auction. Liam scored 71 runs in his four matches for Rajasthan in 2019, which came at an average of 23.66. Liam has been in great form for the past couple of months, especially in England, which has now helped him earn his maiden IPL cap of the ongoing season. Liam has been included in the playing XI for Rajasthan's match against Punjab this evening.

Parag, on the other hand, has played 27 IPL matches since his debut in 2019. The 20-year-old all-rounder has 324 runs in the tournament and has just 3 wickets. Parag's performance in IPL 2021 has not been up to the mark as he has picked just 1 wicket and has scored 74 runs at an average of 19.50.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first at Dubai International Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis have opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals.

Image: LiamLivingstone/Twitter

