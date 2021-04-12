IPL 2021 Live Streaming Rights Holders Tie Up With Google For Unique Digital Collaboration

Broadcast giants Disney+ Hotstar have signed a deal with Google, in an effort to make the once again audience-less Indian Premier League a more interactive experience for fans. A steep and concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in India means that the legion of IPL fans will, yet again, have to watch the tournament through their screens. However, with Disney+ Hotstar's first-of-its-kind partnership, tech giants Google will now allow fans to access a variety of video match content directly from the platform along with any searches related to the IPL.

Reply with the city you're in for tonight's game! ðŸŒ#RRvPBKS | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/H8Pg5I7omX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021

Google IPL 2021 partnership to simplify IPL 2021 live streaming

Talking about this pioneering collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, Google's Head of Search Product Partnerships, APAC Anuvrat Rao took to LinkedIn to share a post that read, “Excited to share our first ever #ipl2021 #webstories partnership with Hotstar live for every game this season. Just Search #IPL or your favourite team to get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Hotstar”. The feature should function as an extension of Google's already comprehensive IPL coverage, perhaps by adding video clips to the detailed commentary and a scorecard already available on the search engine.

“This compliments the ability to get official live stream links and post-game highlights that have become a staple each season. Glad that during these difficult #covid times, with #socialdistancing and fans missing out on the action in stadiums, we are able to do our part to bring more of the #IPL magic to your homes directly” Rao added in his post. The Google IPL 2021 partnership is a part of Disney+ Hotstar's ongoing effort to make their IPL content more easily accessible to fans, including their deal with JIO earlier this month.

IPL 2021 live streaming details: RR vs PBKS live

Match 4 of the IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the newly branded Punjab Kings play their first games of the season. Here are the live streaming details for the RR vs PBKS scheduled for Monday, April 12. The RR vs PBKS live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The match will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the RR vs PBKS match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IPL 2021 teams

With the BCCI's plans to expand the IPL next season, this may be the last time we see eight teams in the tournament. The current teams are the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians team.

Image Credits: Disney+Hotstar Twitter & Google