MI Vs RCB Live Updates: Patel's 5 Wickets & Jamieson's Brilliant Debut Restricts MI To 159

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has hailed South African AB de Villiers after he played a crucial knock of 48 runs off 27 runs. However, De Villiers was run out by the strong throw of Krunal Pandya in the last over. Sanjay Manjrekar took to his Twitter handle to ask the adjective of 'better than genius' for the South African batsman.

English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’?

That’s what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021