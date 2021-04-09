Last Updated:

MI Vs RCB Live Updates: Patel's 5 Wickets & Jamieson's Brilliant Debut Restricts MI To 159

Ujjwal Samrat
Ujjwal Samrat
AP
23:37 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Sanjay Manjrekar calls De Villiers ‘better than genius’ as Bangalore wins

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has hailed South African AB de Villiers after he played a crucial knock of 48 runs off 27 runs. However, De Villiers was run out by the strong throw of Krunal Pandya in the last over. Sanjay Manjrekar took to his Twitter handle to ask the adjective of 'better than genius' for the South African batsman. 

 

23:27 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Bangalore defeats Mumbai in last over thriller by 2 wickets

The opening game of IPl 2021 could not have gone better as the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Mumbai Indians in the last over thriller by 8 wickets. AB de Villiers played a vital knock of 48 off 27 balls. However, he was run-out in the last over. 

 

23:23 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Last over thriller in Chennai, de Villiers run-out at 48

Channi is witnessing a last-over thriller as the dangerous AB de Villiers suffered run-out in pursuit to complete a second rn in the last over. Now, RCB needs 2 runs in 2 balls off debutant Macro Jansen. RCB: 158-8 (19.4 overs)

 

23:13 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: 'ABD' storm in Chennai, Bangalore needs 13 runs to win the opening match

RCB is on a victory course as South African AB de Villiers is showcasing his skills in Chennai. De Villiers struck Trent Boult for 15 runs in the crucial 17th overs. RCB: 151-6 (18.3 Ov)

 

23:07 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Maxwell's monstrous six starts friendly banter between RCB & Punjab

RCB's new-recruit Glenn Maxwell huge six of 100m of Krunal Pandya has impressed everyone as the Australian all-rounder did not hit even a single six in IPL 2020. Following this, the RCB Twitter handle expressed its gratitude for Maxwell as he played for them in IPL 2020. In response, Punjab Kings also came up with an epic reply:

 

23:02 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Debutant Marco Jansen gets back to back wickets , dismisses Maxwell & Shahbaz Ahmed

The South-African debutant Macro Jansen has brought back the defending champions into the game as he dismissed dangerous-looking Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed in the same over. RCB: 122-5 (16.2 Ov)

 

22:42 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Jasprit Bumrah provides breakthrough to MI, dismisses Virat Kohli on 33

Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah provided the breakthrough as he trapped Virat Kohli in front of the stumps. Kohli was judged LBW when he tried to shuffle across and missed a straight ball of Bumrah. RCB: 103/3 (14 overs)

 

22:20 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live Updates: Game evenly poised as RCB loses 2 wickets in powerplay

The defending champions Mumbai Indians are making it tough for the RCB to chase the target of 160 as Kohli's side has lost Sundar and debutant Patidar in the first 6 overs. During the first strategic timeout of the second innings, RCB: 69-2 (9.1 Ov)

 

22:12 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Boult removes debutant Patidar as RCB loses 2 wickets in powerplay

RCB's start has been a shaky one as opener Washington Sundar and debutant Rajat Patidar have been dismissed by Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult respectively. In the first 6 overs, RCb lost its two wickets in the powerplay. RCB: 55-2 (7.2 Ov)

 

22:00 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Washington Sundar departs on 10, Krunal Pandya draws first blood for MI

Seems like Virat Kohli's experiment to give Washington Sundar the chance to open for the RCB has failed, as the all-rounder departed on 10 off 16 balls. He was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. 

 

21:48 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: All rounder Washington Sundar opens with Virat Kohli for RCB

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar opened the inning for RCb along with skipper Virat Kohli. Devdutt Padikkal was rested by captain Kohli as he joined the squad after recovering from COVID-19.

 

21:25 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Harshal Patel's five wicket haul restricts MI at 159, RCB needs 160 to win

21:18 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Virender Sehwag shares hilarious meme after Nitin Menon's decision overturned

India's former cricket Virender Sehwag has shared a hilarious meme after umpire Nitin Menon's decision was overturned and Ishan Kishan was adjudged LBW in the review taken by skipper Virat Kohli. 

 

21:11 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli drops Krunal Pandya's catch on mid-off

RCB's skipper Virat Kohli dropped a straight catch of Krunal Pandya off Kyle Jamieson. The ball was struck hard by Pandya and it burst through Kohli's finger and also hit under his right eye. 

 

21:11 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB: Ishan Kishan departs for 28, Harshal Patel picks up his second wicket

MI's promising left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan was dismissed on a brilliant yorker bowled by Harshal Patel. Ishan Kishan was dismissed on 28 runs off 19 balls. 

 

20:55 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Dangerous Hardik Pandya departs cheaply, Harshal Patel gets his first wicket

Getting hit for 15 runs in his first over, Harshal Patel made a strong comeback in his second spell as he took the important wicket of Hardik Pandya. Pandya was departed on 13 runs off 10 balls. MI: 142-4 (16.1 Ov)

 

20:55 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Netizens hail umpire Nitin Menon, comes with hilarious Kohli-Menon memes

As the match is progressing, the excitement level of fans is increasing and they have been expressing it on Twitter. Now, netizens on Twitter are talking about umpire Nitin Menon. During India vs England series, Virat Kohli screaming on umpire had gone viral. Some people on social media are hailing Nitin Menon while some are sharing hilarious Kohli-Menon memes:

 

20:42 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Chris Lynn departs 1 run short of his half century, Sunder takes his first wicket

RCB's Washington Sunder has dismissed the dangerous Chris Lynn who was playing brilliantly. Lynn who is playing his first match for Mumbai Indians departed on 49 off 35 balls. MI: 120-3 (14 Ov)

 

20:42 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj and Jamieson left with one over, Harsha Bhogle asks 'Who bowls at the death?'

Veteran commentator Harsh Bhogle is all puzzled as RCB's premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson has bowled their majority of overs. 

 

20:28 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Suryakumar Yadav departs on 31, debutant Kyle Jamieson gets his first wicket

RCB's new recruit from New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson outfoxed the in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav and took his first wicket. Suryakumar Yadav who was looking in good touch departed on 31 runs off 23 balls. 

 

20:20 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: 50-run partnership between Lynn and Suryakumar; Strategic Time out

After the completion of 9 overs, the first strategic time out of IPL 2021 took place. Till the nine overs, the defending champions Mumbai Indians looked in a strong position as Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 50 runs partnership. 

 

20:12 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Lynn-Suryakumar targets RCB's Harshal Patel, amass 15 runs in his first over

As the match is proceeding, MI's opener Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav is getting set and the duo launched an attack on RCB's right arm pacer Harshal Patel. Harshal Patel proved costly in his first over as he gave away 15 runs in it. His first ball was called 'No ball'. 

19:54 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Rohit Sharma departs on 19 after horrible mix-up

Mumbai's skipper Rohit Sharma became the victim of a horrible mix-up as he had to walk back to the pavilion suffering a run-out. The run-out happened in the 4th over when Chahal was bowling to Chris Lynn.

 

19:50 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Netizens excited to see Glenn Maxwell in RCB's jersey

People on Twitter are expressing their excitement to see new recruit Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell playing for the RCB. While some are expressing their excitement others are saying that buying Maxwell might be big risk for the team seeing his IPL 2020 performance. 

 

19:43 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Debutant Kyle Jamieson bowls a tight over

Playing his first in the IPL, the Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson bowled the second over of the match and gave only 1 run. Chris Lynn also edged a ball however, the ball did not carry to the slip fielder.

19:39 IST, April 9th 2021
Harsha Bhogle excited to watch Marco Jensen bowl, reckons good toss for RCB

 

19:34 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Mohammed Siraj bowls the first ball of IPL 2021

Pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled the first ball of the IPl 2021 onto the pads of Rohit Sharma and the MI captain opened his account with 2 runs.

 

19:27 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Yuzvendra Chahal completes his century of matches in IPL

 

19:18 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: 20-year-old pace prodigy Marco Jansen makes his debut for Mumbai

 

19:15 IST, April 9th 2021
MI vs RCB Live: Rajat Patidar makes his way in Playing XI, Devdutt Padikkal rested

 

