MI Vs RCB Live Updates: Patel's 5 Wickets & Jamieson's Brilliant Debut Restricts MI To 159

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has hailed South African AB de Villiers after he played a crucial knock of 48 runs off 27 runs. However, De Villiers was run out by the strong throw of Krunal Pandya in the last over. Sanjay Manjrekar took to his Twitter handle to ask the adjective of 'better than genius' for the South African batsman.
The opening game of IPl 2021 could not have gone better as the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Mumbai Indians in the last over thriller by 8 wickets. AB de Villiers played a vital knock of 48 off 27 balls. However, he was run-out in the last over.
Channi is witnessing a last-over thriller as the dangerous AB de Villiers suffered run-out in pursuit to complete a second rn in the last over. Now, RCB needs 2 runs in 2 balls off debutant Macro Jansen. RCB: 158-8 (19.4 overs)
RCB is on a victory course as South African AB de Villiers is showcasing his skills in Chennai. De Villiers struck Trent Boult for 15 runs in the crucial 17th overs. RCB: 151-6 (18.3 Ov)
RCB's new-recruit Glenn Maxwell huge six of 100m of Krunal Pandya has impressed everyone as the Australian all-rounder did not hit even a single six in IPL 2020. Following this, the RCB Twitter handle expressed its gratitude for Maxwell as he played for them in IPL 2020. In response, Punjab Kings also came up with an epic reply:
Thank you @PunjabKingsIPL. We would hug you if not for social distancing 🤗#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream
Aww and thank you for Gayle, KL, Mandy, Sarfaraz, Mayank... 🤗#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 9, 2021
The South-African debutant Macro Jansen has brought back the defending champions into the game as he dismissed dangerous-looking Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed in the same over. RCB: 122-5 (16.2 Ov)
Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah provided the breakthrough as he trapped Virat Kohli in front of the stumps. Kohli was judged LBW when he tried to shuffle across and missed a straight ball of Bumrah. RCB: 103/3 (14 overs)
The defending champions Mumbai Indians are making it tough for the RCB to chase the target of 160 as Kohli's side has lost Sundar and debutant Patidar in the first 6 overs. During the first strategic timeout of the second innings, RCB: 69-2 (9.1 Ov)
RCB's start has been a shaky one as opener Washington Sundar and debutant Rajat Patidar have been dismissed by Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult respectively. In the first 6 overs, RCb lost its two wickets in the powerplay. RCB: 55-2 (7.2 Ov)
Seems like Virat Kohli's experiment to give Washington Sundar the chance to open for the RCB has failed, as the all-rounder departed on 10 off 16 balls. He was dismissed by Krunal Pandya.
Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar opened the inning for RCb along with skipper Virat Kohli. Devdutt Padikkal was rested by captain Kohli as he joined the squad after recovering from COVID-19.
The first inning of the opening match of the IPL 2021 is over with the RCB's Harshal Patel taking 5 wicket haul. The Mumbai Indians in their first inning were restricted at 159 runs by losing 9 wickets.
India's former cricket Virender Sehwag has shared a hilarious meme after umpire Nitin Menon's decision was overturned and Ishan Kishan was adjudged LBW in the review taken by skipper Virat Kohli.
Nitin Menon decision Overturned ? #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/c2SJOHFXS5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2021
RCB's skipper Virat Kohli dropped a straight catch of Krunal Pandya off Kyle Jamieson. The ball was struck hard by Pandya and it burst through Kohli's finger and also hit under his right eye.
MI's promising left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan was dismissed on a brilliant yorker bowled by Harshal Patel. Ishan Kishan was dismissed on 28 runs off 19 balls.
Getting hit for 15 runs in his first over, Harshal Patel made a strong comeback in his second spell as he took the important wicket of Hardik Pandya. Pandya was departed on 13 runs off 10 balls. MI: 142-4 (16.1 Ov)
As the match is progressing, the excitement level of fans is increasing and they have been expressing it on Twitter. Now, netizens on Twitter are talking about umpire Nitin Menon. During India vs England series, Virat Kohli screaming on umpire had gone viral. Some people on social media are hailing Nitin Menon while some are sharing hilarious Kohli-Menon memes:
RCB's Washington Sunder has dismissed the dangerous Chris Lynn who was playing brilliantly. Lynn who is playing his first match for Mumbai Indians departed on 49 off 35 balls. MI: 120-3 (14 Ov)
Veteran commentator Harsh Bhogle is all puzzled as RCB's premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson has bowled their majority of overs.
With 8 overs to go #RCB have one left from Siraj and from Jamieson (top debut). Who bowls at the death? Needs to get some overs out of Washington— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021
RCB's new recruit from New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson outfoxed the in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav and took his first wicket. Suryakumar Yadav who was looking in good touch departed on 31 runs off 23 balls.
After the completion of 9 overs, the first strategic time out of IPL 2021 took place. Till the nine overs, the defending champions Mumbai Indians looked in a strong position as Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 50 runs partnership.
As the match is proceeding, MI's opener Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav is getting set and the duo launched an attack on RCB's right arm pacer Harshal Patel. Harshal Patel proved costly in his first over as he gave away 15 runs in it. His first ball was called 'No ball'.
Mumbai's skipper Rohit Sharma became the victim of a horrible mix-up as he had to walk back to the pavilion suffering a run-out. The run-out happened in the 4th over when Chahal was bowling to Chris Lynn.
People on Twitter are expressing their excitement to see new recruit Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell playing for the RCB. While some are expressing their excitement others are saying that buying Maxwell might be big risk for the team seeing his IPL 2020 performance.
Playing his first in the IPL, the Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson bowled the second over of the match and gave only 1 run. Chris Lynn also edged a ball however, the ball did not carry to the slip fielder.
Good toss for #RCB to win given they have picked a team to chase. This is a very formidable chasing team with AB, Maxwell and Christian. #MI— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021
Really looking forward to seeing Marco Jansen bowl. Good choice to throw him in early in the tournament— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021
Pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled the first ball of the IPl 2021 onto the pads of Rohit Sharma and the MI captain opened his account with 2 runs.
