IPL 2021: Manish Pandey Dons Skipper's Hat For SRH Vs MI, Fans Flood Internet With Memes

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey was named the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper in place of Kane Williamson for their final league stage match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Pandey became the third player to lead SRH this season after the surprising removal of David Warner from the post earlier this year. Williamson has reportedly been ruled out of the match due to some worries, however, the decision has not gone down well with fans, who have now taken to social media to troll SRH management.

Netizens are sharing memes on Twitter to troll SRH for appointing a third skipper in a single edition of the IPL.

Manish Pandey directly called into the #SRH playing XI and made the captain pic.twitter.com/1RAKiHUWoZ — Titu Mama™🦁 (@TituTweets_) October 8, 2021

Something is fishy. Both williamson and bhuvi got injured, and manish pandey the captain, instead of warner. Ambani what's the matter 😂😂😂😜 #SRHvMI #srh is it srh or $rh ? pic.twitter.com/9DzTsMWW0f — prasanth (@princeprasanth6) October 8, 2021

Match already started before the Toss!



No Kane Williamson and Bhuvi for SRH today



Manish Pandey to lead SRH!



Mumbai Indians won the toss and choose to Bat!#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/z4M3wn9UfE — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) October 8, 2021

Even finished warner is better captain and batter than manish pandey 😭 srh are so odd. — Jimmy Ciego (@JimmyECiego) October 8, 2021

When Manish Pandey came out for the toss, he etched his name in IPL record books for becoming the player with most matches before making his captaincy debut. Pandey had played 153 IPL games before he made his captaincy debut for SRH. The record was earlier held by Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard, who had played 137 matches before making his captaincy debut in 2019. Manish had played 7 matches in the ongoing edition of IPL before being named the captain of SRH. He was dropped from the side after the resumption of the second leg in UAE due to poor form.

MI vs SRH

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. Mumbai Indians started with a bang as Ishan Kishan smashed a 16-ball half-century to help his team reach a comfortable position before being dismissed by Umran Malik for 84 runs. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya couldn't do much with the bat as they were dismissed for 18 and 10 runs respectively. At the time of publishing this copy, Mumbai Indians are batting at 146/3 in 12 overs.

Image: Twitter/@TITUTWEETS_/PTI