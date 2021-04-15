IPL 2021: Manish Pandey Trolled For Slow Inning, Netizens Say 'still Playing For Old Team'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Manish Pandey is being trolled on social media for playing an ODI-like inning against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last night, which may have partly contributed to the team's loss. Pandey scored 38 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of less than 100, which is considered slow in fast-paced T20 cricket. Pandey's knock included just 2 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, SRK skipper David Warner smashed an incredible 54 runs off just 37 balls at a strike rate of 145.95, including seven boundaries and 1 maximum.

The knock did not go down well with netizens, who took to Twitter to troll the Indian batsman for playing a slow brand of cricket. Cricket fans have flooded the Twitter timeline with memes and jokes poking fun at Manish Pandey and also at Wriddhiman Saha, who has not been able to perform so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). One user shared old pictures of Pandey from the days when he played for KKR and RCB, jokingly floating the idea that he is still playing for them in disguise as the Indian batsman had displayed a similar kind of batting in the SRH's first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As far as the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore is concerned, it was a carbon copy of the Mumbai vs Kolkata game that took place at the same venue a day before. Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from Hyderabad's jaws in the death overs as until then the David Warner-led side was cruising comfortably towards victory, just like it happened the other day. Warner chose to bowl first after winning the toss and restricted Bangalore for 149/8 in what seemed to be an easy chase for the Orange Army in the second innings.

When Hyderabad came in to bat, the team lost an early wicket in Wriddhiman Saha, who was dismissed by Indian quick Mohammed Siraj for just 1 run. David Warner and Manish Pandey forged an important second-wicket partnership of 83 runs before it was broken by Kyle Jamieson. Warner scored an incredible half-century before he was sent back to the pavilion. England batsman Jonny Bairstow came in to bat and scored a 13-ball 12 runs before he dismissed by newcomer Shahbaz Ahmed. As Bairstow departed, two more wickets fell in the same over of set batsman Manish Pandey, who scored 38 off 39 balls, and Abdul Samad, who was sent back for a golden duck.

(Image Credit: IPL)

