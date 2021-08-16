IPL 2021 May See Return Of Crowds After 2-year Hiatus; UAE Board Working To Get Approval

The second phase of the IPL 2021 could witness a return of crowds to the cash-rich tournament after a two-year hiatus, according to a report in Gulf News. The second leg of the IPL 2021 is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates, and the country's official cricketing body has hinted at bringing the fans back to the stadium for the premier T20 competition. Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) General Secretary Mubashir Usmani has said that the board will speak to the BCCI and the UAE government regarding allowing the crowds back to the stands.

According to Usmani, the ECB will work closely with the BCCI and the UAE government to gain consent for the processes that must be followed in order for supporters to return to the stadium. The ECB will also address the topic with the ICC to review their spectator needs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The ECB, according to Usmani, wants Indians and other sports lovers in the UAE to be able to watch cricket.

The IPL 2021 was moved to the UAE earlier in May after the first leg of the competition had to be suspended following a couple of COVID-19 positive results inside the camps. The BCCI confirmed the development in July and said the remainder of matches have shifted to the middle-eastern country because of the impending monsoon in India. The BCCI has also moved the upcoming T20 World Cup to the UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders involved.

IPL 2021

The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. A total of 31 matches will be held during the agreed window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. The BCCI received a couple of bossing news after multiple boards confirmed the participation of the players in the second phase of the tournament. Foreign players' participation was under the cloud due to international commitments and other reasons. However, several nations, including the likes of England, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have agreed to postpone their bilateral series to make room for the IPL.

Image: PTI