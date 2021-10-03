IPL 2021: Memes Break Out As Shivam Dube Scores Smashing Fifty To Help RR Beat CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Shivam Dube amassed 64 runs off 42 balls during RR’s clash against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no. 47 of IPL 2021, and took his team to a win. At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, RR successfully chased down a target of 190 runs set by CSK, with 15 balls remaining in the innings.

Meanwhile, Dube’s quickfire knock at a strike rate of 152.80 with the help of 4 sixes and 4 fours, played the best innings of his career. On witnessing his innings, cricket fans were quick to take the social media by storm with their reactions.

Dube was roped in by RR in the IPL 2021 player auctions after playing two seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, in his two seasons with RCB, the all-rounder scored only 169 runs in 15 matches, whereas in the 2021 season alone, he has smashed 209 runs in seven matches.

He was playing the first match for RR in the second leg of the tournament in UAE, and came up with his maiden IPL half-century that gave RR a much-needed win against CSK. Along with the fact that he didn’t score many runs for RCB, fans on social media also hailed him for showing confidence and resilience in his batting.

Memes break out as Shivam Dube scores smashing fifty

A user hailed Dube for hitting his maiden IPL fifty and added that the knock was well controlled and calculated from the all-rounder.

Another user said that looking at Dube hit CSK bowlers for sixes reminded everyone of Yuvraj Singh. Meanwhile, another user posted a meme from a famous Bollywood scene and mentioned that Dube, after hitting a half-century and winning the game for RR, must be asking RCB to look into his eyes.

Another user mentioned RCB in a meme that suggested RCB fans would be sad after watching Dube's innings. One other user in his meme, said that Dube’s feet were permanently stuck to the ground during his match-winning knock.

