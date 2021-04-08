IPL 2021 Merchandise For All 8 Franchises To Be Found At FanCode Shop

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is just a day away with defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma taking on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture. Ahead of the start of the cash-rich league, cricket fans will have an opportunity to buy the IPL 2021 jerseys with FanCode, a digital sports destination that has become the only platform to offer official merchandise of each of the eight IPL teams through its online sports fan merchandising store.

FanCode Shop to provide IPL 2021 jerseys

According to a press release, the FanCode Shop was launched in August last year ahead of IPL 2020 to provide an authentic and affordable range of fan gear from leading sports brands. For this IPL 2021 season, FanCode Shop has also introduced new apparel ranges for fans working from home and junior IPL fans.

The FanCode Shop offers a wide array of IPL 2021 merchandise across IPL teams that include apparel - official match jerseys, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, joggers, caps; accessories - bags, mobile covers, wireless chargers, cups, coasters, keychains, wristbands, and much more.

Apart from the above-mentioned apparel, the FanCode Shop has introduced IPL 2021 merchandise for unique IPL fans. FanCode Shop now offers a ‘Work-From-Home’ apparel category launched with vests and shorts. A new apparel range has also been launched for junior IPL fans which includes trendy t-shirts. Sports fans can explore and buy official merchandise of their favourite IPL team on www.shop.fancode.com.

IPL 2021 schedule

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB match will be played on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

IPL 2021 News: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for exciting contest

The opening match of IPL 2021 will begin with five-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday, April 9. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side looks a well-oiled unit as they look to defend their title. They have been champions for the past two seasons and in order to defend the title, the franchise added players in form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. With new additions, the MI team will fancy their chances of retaining the title.

RCB team reached playoff last season and will look to better last seasons performance. Despite having some biggest T20 names on the side, the Virat Kohli-led team is yet to lay hands on the trophy. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Kylie Jamieson coming into the side, Kohli will be banking on his new recruits to deliver for the team to go and lift the title.

Image: IPLT20 website