IPL 2021: MI Coach Jayawardene Reveals How Long Rohit Sharma Would Take To Return To Field

Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that Rohit Sharma needed a bit more time to be up and running after the Indian opener missed the opening game of Phase 2 of IPL 2021 against CSK. On Sunday, 34-year-old Rohit Sharma didn’t take the field in the match against MI’s arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kieron Pollard captained the Mumbai Indians in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Anmolpreet Singh was roped in as the opening partner for South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. Jayawardene said that Rohit Sharma should gain the desired fitness before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya didn’t feature in the playing eleven as well. Providing an update on Hardik Pandya, Jayawardene said that he’s had a niggle due to which he was benched as a part of a precautionary measure.

IPL 2021: Jayawardene provides update on Rohit Sharma's fitness, Hardik

"Rohit was batting and doing his running, after coming back from the UK, we probably felt he needed extra few days so he should be fine to play the next game. Hardik was training, had a niggle, so precaution and giving him extra days, not nothing serious," Jayawardene said at a virtual press conference.

The five-time champions are currently straining in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The team has won four out of eight games and are placed in the middle of the points table. Their net run of -0.071 isn’t among the best either.

Without their regular skipper, MI lost to CSK by 20 runs. After pushing the Super Kings on the backfoot in the first innings, Pollard’s men completely lost the plot. To start with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 pushed them back.

Saurabh Tiwary scored 50 in MI’s run-chase, but he didn’t get support from the other end. Jayawardene said that the Mumbai batters couldn’t stand up on a pitch, which didn’t have many demons.

"Well, I think the pitch was not doing much, to be honest, in the second innings, the wicket was pretty good. The odd one sat up a little. I agree we probably gave a couple of soft dismissals, we probably needed someone to take responsibility and bat through the innings which we did not do. That was the difference with CSK with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing that for them," he added.

(Image: PTI)