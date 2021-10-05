IPL 2021: MI Drops Krunal Pandya Against RR; Fans Say 'Unthinkable Has Happened'

As MI vs RR is underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, struggling Mumbai Indians dropped all-rounder Krunal Pandya from the playing XI in match 51 of the IPL 2021. Announcing two changes in the squad during the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ishan Kishan will be replacing Quinton de Kock, while New Zealand's all-rounder James Neesham will be replacing all-rounder Krunal Pandya in the match against Rajasthan Royals. As soon as Rohit Shamra announced that Krunal Pandya will not be playing against Rajasthan Royals, fans on social media started sharing hilarious memes. Some even outlined that Krunal Pandya has not been dropped from the team for the past three years.

Fans react after MI drops Krunal Pandya against RR

After 3yrs, Krunal Pandya dropped From MI playing XI



இப்பத்தாண்டா ஒரு ஒளி தெரிது....#MIvRR — D O N ᴹᴵ ⚔️ (@Itz_don_) October 5, 2021

After 3 years Krunal Pandya dropped from MI playing 11 😳#MIvRR — . (@itz_shylesh) October 5, 2021

Ishan Kishan is back

Krunal Pandya is dropped



Win or lose, but very happy with this squad. All the best #MumbaiIndians — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 5, 2021

𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒



The Unthinkable has happened... Krunal Pandya has been dropped.@mipaltan @kreedajagat — Rushikesh Khanvilkar (@RushiKhanvilkar) October 5, 2021



Why was Krunal Pandya dropped? Rohit Sharma answers

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. During the toss, Rohit Sharma reflected on Mumbai Indian's position on the IPL 2021 points table and said that the players know very well where the team stands. Sharma also outlined that the pitches in the UAE get slower as the over progress, therefore Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock missed out from playing XI.

"We are going to bowl first. We have tried everything in this UAE leg, we have tried batting first, we have tried bowling first. The wicket here doesn't change too much, so we thought let's have a target in front of us when we bat. We know where we stand at the moment. Every individual knows what they need to do. We have done enough talking, we have done the preparation, it's about coming here and executing," said Rohit Sharma

"We need to read the situation, not to worry about what is happening elsewhere, not to worry about the table as well. If we play well, the results will take care of themselves. Two changes: Ishan comes back for de Kock and Neesham for Krunal. We looked at how the game is being played here. The pacers have done well with their change-ups, the pitch tends to get slower and slower. It was unfortunate, Quinton is a very key player for us, so is Krunal. Unfortunately, we have to do those changes and these guys have to miss out," added Rohit.

