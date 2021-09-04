IPL 2021: MI Player Krunal Pandya Opens Up About Preparation Ahead Of CSK Clash

Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya has revealed his preparation process ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings in the second leg of the IPL 2021. Krunal told MI TV on Friday, 3 September 2021, that he doesn't think in terms of the long term and prefers to focus on the process one day at a time. The Indian all-rounder stated he is always thinking about how he can improve his skills and what he wants to get out from a particular training session.

"Same ground, the same vibe and we want the same result as well. It's the first, we still have 19 days to go. It's a process, right. You focus on the process. You take it day by day. And yeah, I mean I don’t think long-term in terms of where I want to go. With everything, with my preparation, with my goals, whatever it is. I just take one day at a time and focus on that particular day that what I want to get out from that particular session. My focus is always on how I can get better," Krunal said while speaking to MI TV on Friday.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians players and staff members had reached the UAE late last month in order to start early preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. After spending the required time under quarantine, the players started their training session at the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium. The five-time champions are currently placed fourth on the points table after the conclusion of the first leg of IPL 2021 in India. Mumbai Indians is scheduled to play the first match against CSK once the season resumes in September.

The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Mumbai Indians had won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff members returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament has been moved to the UAE keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved.

