IPL 2021: MI, RCB, CSK And DC Get Two Same Sponsors In Form Of Wholly Indian Companies

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is inching closer, and all the participating teams have started roping in sponsors for the upcoming season. Considering the immense popularity of the competition in the country, the marquee event is considered to be a lucrative option for brands. Indian companies seem to have taken a keen interest in this year's IPL, and several notable companies have already announced their associations.

IPL 2021: Indian companies BKT Tyres and PhonePe to sponsor multiple teams

India's online payment company and digital wallet platform PhonePe plans to actively invest in the Indian Premier League and they have announced as many as six associations ahead of this year's mega event. They have come on board as the sponsors for teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The tremendous popularity of the aforementioned teams could provide the company with significant brand exposure.

Interestingly, apart from their associations with the participating teams, they will also act as the co-presenting sponsor for Star Sports Network, whereas they will serve as an associate sponsor for Disney+ Hotstar. This could make them one of the most active companies in the 14th season of the cash-rich league, as apart from the teams they also plan to market themselves through the official broadcaster.

PhonePe owner Sameer Nigam comments on the multiple associations

In an official release, Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO of PhonePe, mentioned that they are kicking off their most aggressive national marketing campaign by taking up six different sponsorships in the Indian Premier League. He pointed out that this strategy will help them in bringing the concept of digital payments to every Indian household.

BKT Tires, who are one of India's most prominent manufacturers in the off-highway tire market, also announced on Wednesday that they have come on board as sponsors for as many as seven IPL franchises. The brand has partnered with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Amolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

RCB team 2021: Virat Kohli (c), AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat.

CSK team 2021: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Faf Du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayanan Jagadeesan, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, R Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, KM Asif, Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Verma, C Hari Nishanth.

