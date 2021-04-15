IPL 2021: MI reveals what left Ritika Sajdeh, Natasa Stankovic surprised during KKR game

Mumbai Indians (MI) played its second game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A day later, the franchise shared a picture of Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh sitting on the stands with Pankhuri Sharma and Natasa Stankovic. In the picture, the trio could be seen looking at something on Natasa Stankovic's phone and acting very surprised. Mumbai Indians shared the picture on Instagram and asked fans to guess what could have possibly triggered the reaction during the game that all their mouths were left wide open. However, the answer was not so difficult to find as MI itself gave it up, asking fans to swipe left.

Mumbai Indians shared skipper Rohit Sharma's picture in action with the ball during the match, where he bowled one over along with vice-captain Kieron Pollard to compensate for Hardik Pandya, who has been advised not to bowl due to injury concerns. Mumbai Indians suggested that Rohit Sharma's wife and partners of Krunal and Hardik Pandya were probably left surprised seeing the skipper bowl, which he last did during the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League, a year before Pandya brothers made their IPL debut. The post has already garnered more than 5,51,000 likes on Instagram.

MI vs KKR

Despite a low-scoring first inning, Mumbai Indians managed to snatch a victory from Kolkata's jaws as the latter succumbed to good bowling in death overs by pace-duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Kolkata were favourites to win the game for the majority of the second half until wickets started falling and batsmen started struggling to hit the ball out of the park. Kolkata was 72-0 until the 9th over before Shubman Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar and the Eoin Morgan-led side were handed their first setback.

Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 respectively, no other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Rahul Chahar took four wickets for Mumbai from the four overs that he bowled and gave away just 27 balls. In the end, Mumbai won the game by 10 runs. Mumbai will next be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 17.

(Image Credit: Mumbai Indians/Insta)