IPL 2021 MI Vs CSK: How Many Times Have The Duo Faced Each Other In Finals? Check Out

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have faced each other for a record number of four times in the Indian Premier League finals. Since 2008, MI and CSK have played in the tournament deciders four times in 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2019. In the first finals, they played against each other, CSK emerged as the winners after winning the match by 22 runs. In 2013, MI clinched their maiden IPL title after defeating CSK by 23 runs. Next in the 2015 finals, MI won their second IPL title against the same finalist by winning the match by 41 runs. The last IPL finals when they played against each other was the 2019 edition of the tournament, where MI clinched the match by 1 run. CSK and MI are going to face each other in the opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021, after it was postponed due to the rising curve of COVID-19 cases in India, back in May.

CSK and MI have played each other a total of 31 times, out of which MI have won 19 matches and CSK won 12 matches. They have a combined of eight IPL titles among them out of the 13 seasons. Both the teams are considered to be the best teams statistically in the IPL, since its inaugural edition in 2008. MI clearly have the upper hand in terms of victories over CSK and have five IPL winning titles to their name under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, CSK led by MS Dhoni have won it a total of three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018. While MI have clinched the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The matches between both these giants are considered as the Indian version of ‘El Classico’ by the Indian cricket fans.

CSK and MI faced each other last time in match no. 27 of the IPL 2021

These two teams played against each other for the first time on April 23 in 2008 at the M A Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. CSK won that match by six runs after setting MI a target of 209 runs in a high-scoring match. While in the current times, the teams faced each other for the last time in the match no. 27 of the 2021 edition of the tournament on May 1. MI won the match by four wickets as they chased down a target of 219 runs set by CSK in the first innings. Ambati Rayudu was the top scorer in that match for CSK with 72 runs. At the same time, veteran batsman Keiron Pollard’s high-voltage innings of 87 runs in 34 balls made MI cross the line and win the match. Match no. 30 of the current season will see two of the best teams of IPL lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

