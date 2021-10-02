IPL 2021 MI Vs DC Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other in the IPL 2021 UAE leg on Saturday, October 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be the first match of IPL 2021 doubleheader matches on Saturday with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings taking on each other later in the day. Here's a look at MI vs DC Live Streaming details and where can the viewers in India, US and UK can catch all the IPL 2021 live-action.

MI vs DC live streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. The KKR vs DC Live Streaming will be done on the Disney+Hotstar app. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI vs DC Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 6:00 a.m local time.

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

Where and When to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, benIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table and have qualified for the play-off Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are sixth on the table and will look to win every match in their quest to qualify for the play-offs.