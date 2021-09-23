IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Shubman Gill's Six Off Trent Boult Dubbed As 'shot Of The Tournament'

While Shubman Gill was unable to convert a good start to a decent score, he did smack a shot off Trent Boult's bowling that took netizens by surprise. Gill walked down the pitch and hit Boult for an outstanding six in just the second ball of the innings.

However, Jasprit Bumrah prevented Gill from causing any further damages as he picked up his wicket in the fourth over. The Punjab born cricketer was dismissed after scoring just 13 runs from nine deliveries.

IPL 2021, MI VS KKR: Shubman Gill stuns netizens

Several netizens took to Twitter to laud Shubman Gill for his jaw-dropping six and also called it the 'shot of the match,' which can be seen below.

Shot of the match from Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/L020BJHxqF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, several fans hailed Gill and said that he is a man for the future.

Shubman Gill. The future. That is it. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 20, 2021

Just a matter of time, Shubman Gill will be getting better & better. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2021

Another user posted a video of the shot and referred to the 'audacity' that a batsman requires to play a shot like that against an established fast bowler like Trent Boult.

Meanwhile, several fans posted stills of Gill smacking the ball for a six.

What a Shot from Shubman Gill for a 6⃣ off Trent Boult #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/fWeoDT3VHq — ProBatsman (@probatsman) September 23, 2021

What a Shot from Shubman Gill for a SIX against Trent Boult. #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/f4FvfSbIk3 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 23, 2021

One fan was so impressed with Gill's six that he called it the 'shot of the tournament.'

IPL 2021: MI vs KKR live score

After MI set a target of 156 runs, KKR began their response brilliantly. By the end of eight overs, KKR had scored 85 runs for the loss of just one wicket. At this stage, Venkatesh Iyer smacked 45 runs off just 20 deliveries, while Rahul Tripathi hit 25 runs off 19 balls