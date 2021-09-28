IPL 2021 MI Vs PBKS Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK, US And Canada?

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, September 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match represents two teams that are fighting for a spot in the playoff round. PBKS and MI have both managed to rack up eight points from 10 games however, what puts PBKS (5th in IPL 2021 standings) ahead of MI (7th in IPL 2021 standings) is that PBKS boasts the better net run rate. So the team that manages to pick up the win on Tuesday will get a huge boost for their chances of making it to the playoffs. MI are currently on a three-match losing streaking having lost all their games in the second half of the IPL 2021. PBKS were also in a similar spot when they lost their first two games here in UAE but they turned it around with a win against Sunriser Hyderabad in their last match.

How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch MI vs PBKS Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. In the North American countries, IPL 2021 is being aired live at 10:00 AM local time. Meanwhile, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the American continent.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has been given the broadcasting rights to telecast all the IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. People in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Sky to watch the IPL matches live in their respective countries at 3:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky, has the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

Image: iplt20.com