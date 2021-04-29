IPL 2021: 'MI Was Positive Since Delhi Pitch Is Good, Unlike Chennai,' Says Rohit Sharma

After Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to win back their momentum on Thursday defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, skipper Rohit Sharma heaved a sigh of relief sharing how badly the team needed the win after the repeated blows. Calling the victory a 'collective effort', the skipper gave a special shout-out to MI's bowlers sharing how they were positive since the team was playing on a 'good pitch' unlike the one in Chennai.

"We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort. Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai! I thought the bowlers did the job for us," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"There is a lot of discussion that happens around us, because there is a way we want to play. It is very easy to go down when we know they are 110 in 12 overs, it is very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. Very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well," he added.

Rohit Sharma also admitted the team had failed to adapt to the Chennai pitch, expressing hope that MI gets to play on good and favourable pitches from now onwards. "We knew that we are going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We did not adapt well as a team there, but having said, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us," said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya's notable spell of 70 and 39 respectively helped the team cruise to an easy victory. MI will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday for their next IPL 2021 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium once again.

(With Agency Inputs)