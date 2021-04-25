IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan takes jibe at BCCI after Ravindra Jadeja's exploits against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set Wankhede stadium on fire during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 25 as he hit a whopping 36 runs in just one over. In the 20th over of the first inning, Jadeja hit five sixes and a four. The over became a nightmare for RCB skipper Virat Kohli as Harshal Patel even conceived a no-ball to make the matter worse. At the end of the over, the scoreline read 6-6-6-6-2-6-4 as Jadeja finished at 62 off 28.

Vaughan takes a jibe at BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to take a jibe at the BCCI, once again highlighting why Jadeja should get a Grade A+ contract from the board. Vaughan had called for an upgrade in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's current pay grade, which was announced by the BCCI earlier this month. Jadeja has been listed in the Grade A contract by the BCCI, which also includes names such as Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. However, Vaughan was left unhappy with BCCI's decision to leave him out of the Grade A+ list, which has Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Fantastic @imjadeja!! 6666264 reasons why he should be in the biggest contract @BCCI #IPL2021 @whistIepodu," Vaughan wrote on Twitter after Jadeja's exploits with the bat earlier today. The over that Jadeja smacked all across the park is also the most expensive spell of IPL 2021. Jadeja also equalled the record for most runs scored in an over in the Indian Premier League as he scored 36 off 7 balls to take the spot with Chris Gayle. Chris Gayle's previously held the record of scoring 36 runs in an over at the Chinnaswamy stadium in 2011 against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers.

As far as the match is concerned, CSK scored a whopping 191 runs in 20 overs riding on the success of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored half-centuries each. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu also scored some runs to contribute to the total. RCB has lost two wickets so far in their inning as the team is railing at 60-2 at the end of the powerplay.

(Image Credit: IPL/Vaughan)