IPL 2021 Might Overpowers Pakistan, South Africa To Play Second-string Team In Home Series

South Africa have announced their One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads for their upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan at home. Both sides for the South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be captained by the newly-appointed Temba Bavuma will take over from Quinton de Kock as the Proteas' limited-overs captain for the next two years. Notably, Quinton de Kock is making a return after taking a mental health break that he took during the T20I series against Pakistan.

South Africa prioritizes IPL 2021 over home series against Pakistan

South Africa have named a huge 22-man ODI squad as five of their players (De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi) who will feature in the IPL 2021 will leave early as Cricket South Africa wants their players to prepare well for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 that is slated to be played in India later this year. While De Kock will play for the Mumbai Indians team 2021, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will represent the Delhi Capitals team 2021. David Miller is a part of the Rajasthan Royals team 2020 whereas Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis will feature for Chennai Super Kings team 2021.

The departure of the leading South African players means that the hosts will play a second-string team as the IPL 2021 takes precedence over the Pakistan series. South Africa have picked all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and speedster Lizaad Williams who have earned their maiden call-ups to play for the Proteas. Lubbe has been named in the T20I whereas Williams finds him in both the T20I and ODI squads.

Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder, who last played ODIs in 2019, have also been recalled to the ODI squad. The likes of Sisanda Magala, Migael Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne who have been a part of the South African squad in the past but couldn't break into the playing XI have also been named in the T20I squad. Notably, Faf du Plessis who announced his retirement from Test cricket last month has failed to make the cut to both squads for South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series.

South Africa ODI squad vs Pakistan:

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20 squad vs Pakistan:

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Kyle Verreynne (Wicket-keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

