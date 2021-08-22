IPL 2021: Mike Hesson Appointed New Head Coach Of RCB As Simon Katich Steps Down

Ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19, the, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made it official that the former Australian batsman Simon Katich has stepped down as the team's head coach due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan, he will be succeeded by Mike Hesson.

Meanwhile, Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of head coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

IPL 2021: Mike Hesson named RCB head coach

Mike Hesson's appointment as the new head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore was confirmed by the three-time finalists on their official Twitter handle.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊@CoachHesson takes over as head coach for the remainder of #IPL2021 after Simon Katich made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/MQ8ErjqMZI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

In another tweet, RCB also mentioned that their management fully 'backs' Mike Hesson and at the same time, supports Simon Katich's decision to step down as well.

"We look forward to a fantastic #IPL under Mike’s leadership", the franchise added

The RCB management fully backs @CoachHesson & supports Katich’s decision to step down. We look forward to a fantastic #IPL under Mike’s leadership.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Prior to its indefinite suspension on May 4, RCB was placed at the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven matches and 10 points to their tally. When the next phase of the 14th edition of the marquee tournament commences, next month, the Virat Kohli-led side would be hoping to bring their A-game and in order to seal a playoff berth as their quest for a maiden IPL crown continues.

IPL 2021 phase 2

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL will be hosted at the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety of all stakeholders.