IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami On Cusp Of Achieving THIS Remarkable Feat For Punjab Kings

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is on the verge of joining an elite list of Punjab Kings' bowlers. Shami has picked up 47 wickets for Punjab Kings since joining the team in 2019. If the 31-year-old manages to take three wickets during tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals, he will become only the fourth bowler ever to pick 50 wickets for Punjab Kings. Only Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma, and Axar Patel have achieved the feat for the franchise in the past, picking up 84, 71, and 61 wickets, respectively.

Shami's 47 wickets for Punjab Kings is the highest amongst the current batch of bowlers in the team. Shami is the only dominant factor in Punjab Kings when it comes to the bowling department. For comparison, Shami has taken 28 more wickets than the second-best bowler in the franchise. Since joining Punjab, Shami has been giving his best performances in the death overs as he has taken most of his wickets for the franchise towards the backend of an inning.

Shami's meteoric rise in IPL

Ever since joining Punjab Kings, Shami's per-season average has drastically improved. Shami has managed to bring down his bowling average below 30 and has maintained it consistently for the past two seasons. Shami picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2019 and followed that up by picking 20 wickets in the 2020 edition. So far in IPl 2021, Shami has played 8 matches for his side and has picked 8 wickets at an average of 29.25.

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of IPL 2021 this evening. The match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Punjab is currently placed at the second last position on the points table with six points to its name. Rajasthan, on the other hand, is ranked sixth on the table despite having the same number of points as Punjab. Rajasthan's net run rate is higher than that of PBKS.

Image: iplt20.com