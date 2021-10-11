IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Gifts Signed Ball To Emotional CSK Fan After Vintage Knock Against DC

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday sealed their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As the CSK made history by qualifying for their 9th IPL Final, a heartwarming gesture by skipper MS Dhoni came to the fore in the aftermath of the match.

CSK's legend MS Dhoni who pushed the 'Men in Yellow' over the line, decided to go a mile further for the team's fans. After he ended his blistering knock of 18 in 6 deliveries, Dhoni decided to gift a signed ball to a young girl who had ardently supported the team throughout the match. The incident was caught on camera during the broadcast.

Dhoni pointed up to a young girl who was crying after the CSK victory and tossed the ball up to her. The ball was incidentally caught by a boy next to her, presumably her brother, after which a small spat broke off between the siblings over the MS Dhoni signed ball. The commentators who noticed the incident, laughed over the innocent tussle saying that it was unlikely that she would get the ball back from the fellow MS Dhoni fan.

MS Dhoni gifted the his Signed ball to the Girl who supported CSK in this match. - Great Gesture by MS Dhoni. #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/jR5o4kdFyw — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 10, 2021

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS — A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

Netizens laud Dhoni's gesture

She will remember it for her lifetime..



Lucky girl 💛 — Satark 🕊️ (@Arya_satark) October 10, 2021

Many emotional fan on screen today ... just craze of thala😭😭 — Piyush Keshri (@_piyushkeshri) October 10, 2021

The kids were fighting each other for the ball 😂. Lucky one . Remembering for a whole life — Tanisha Manchanda (@TanishaManchan2) October 10, 2021

IPL 2021 DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni finishes off in style

Chennai Super Kings enter the Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In the DC vs CSK match, MS Dhoni played a fiery knock of 18 runs in just 6 deliveries with 3 fours and 1 six. Talking about his cameo in the end, the 40-year-old cricketer acknowledged his lean patch and outlined his strategy in the Qualifier.

He said, "(It was) nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So, you have to get that part of your system saying if you are batting well in the nets just look for the ball. What are the variations, what the bowlers will look to bowl." "Other than that there was nothing much in my mind because if there are too many things floating around it becomes difficult to watch the ball," added Dhoni.