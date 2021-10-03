IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Has Hilarious Response To Question On Scores In Abu Dhabi; Watch

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only known for his amazing cricketing skills but also for his great sense of humour. After his side lost the match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi last night, Dhoni made a sarcastic comment that even made former cricketer Ian Bishop, who was asking questions to CSK skipper at the time, laugh. When Bishop asked Dhoni if 190 was a good score and if he thinks it to be above par, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain said, "250 would have been close to that," which made the ex-West Indies cricketer burst out in laughter.

"A bad toss to lose. I feel the Rajasthan batters batted really well. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on nicely after the first may be an over or eight deliveries. Still, you needed to bat well, and I feel that's what the batsmen did, they kept putting pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first six overs. 250 would've been closer to par, given the way they were batting," Dhoni said in his post-match interview.

CSK vs RR

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth target of 190 runs courtesy of an amazing batting performance by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK opener scored an unbeaten 101 runs off 60 deliveries, which included 9 fours and 5 sixes, one of which was so long that it even broke the record of Kieron Pollard. Faf du Plessis contributed by scoring 25 off 19 balls, while Moeen Ali made 21 off 17 balls. Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his all-round skills as he scored 32 off 15 balls to help CSK finish at 189/4. Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Tewatia were the only bowlers for Rajasthan who picked wickets.

When Rajasthan Royals came to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis took charge and started smashing from the word go. Lewis scored 27 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Jaiswal, however, went on to score 50 off just 21 balls, including 6 fours and 3 maximums. After Jaiswal was removed by KM Asif, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube forged a crucial partnership to take RR closer to the target. Sanju was dismissed by Thakur for 28 runs. Dube held his nerves and helped Rajasthan finish the chase within 18 overs. Dube also scored a half-century in the process and remained not-out at 42-ball 64 runs.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)