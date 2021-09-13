IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK Suffers Major Blow As Faf Du Plessis Sustains Groin Injury

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a concerning blow as their experienced batsman Faf du Plessis went down from an injury while playing a match in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. According to reports, the former South Africa skipper suffered a groin injury before the start of his side's match against Barbados Royals on Sunday. Faf, who is the captain of CPL franchise St Lucia Kings, was declared unfit for the match. The seriousness of Faf's injury is yet to be known and his participation in the remainder of IPL 2021 has also come under the scanner.

Andre Fletcher took over the captaincy duties from Faf for St Lucia Kings' match against Barbados Royals on Sunday. In Faf's absence, St Lucia Kings failed to capitalize on the opportunity and missed a chance of reaching the semi-final as the side lost to Barbados Royals by 8 wickets.

Faf has been brilliant for St Lucia Kings this season. He scored a century in the previous game that he played for St Lucia. Faf is also the third-highest run-scorer in CPL 2021, only beneath Roston Chase and Evin Lewis. St Lucia Kings is now dependent on Guyana Amazon Warriors’ victory for a spot in the playoffs.

Faf's IPL participation in doubt

Faf's injury has put a big question mark on his participation in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. If Faf misses out, it will hand a major blow to the MS Dhoni-led side, who are currently amongst the top teams on the points table. Faf played a crucial role for CSK in the first leg of IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs in 7 games at an average of 64.00. Faf's highest individual score in IPL 2021 was 95 not-out, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of the season.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to resume on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The knockout stage of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final set to be played on October 15 in Dubai.

Image: IPL/Twitter