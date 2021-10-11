IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Lifts The Lid On His Mindset During Crucial 18-run Cameo Vs DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) and sealed their berth in the final of the Indian Premier League for the 9th time in the history of the tournament. Chasing a competitive target of 173 set by DC, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa played crucial knocks of 70 and 63 respectively.

However, it was vintage MS Dhoni's finish in the end which pushed the 'Men in Yellow' over the line. MS Dhoni played a fiery knock of 18 runs in just 6 deliveries with 3 fours and 1 six.

During the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni was asked about his cameo at the end. He responded by saying that he was just watching the ball and hitting it accordingly. The 40-year-old cricketer also acknowledged his lean patch in the IPL 2021 and outlined that this innings was crucial in getting 'out of the system'

"Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So, you have to get that part of your system saying if you are batting well in the nets just look for the ball. What are the variations, what the bowlers will look to bowl." "Other than that there was nothing much in my mind because if there are too many things floating around it becomes difficult to watch the ball," said Dhoni on his innings.

MS Dhoni reveals the idea behind sending Shardul Thakur at No.4

One of the most unusual decisions taken by MS Dhoni during the CSK vs DC Qualifier game was to send Shardul Thakur at number 4. However, Shardul Thakur's stay at the crease ended in just one ball as he was dismissed by Tom Curran.

On being asked about sending Shardul Thakur ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni said,

"We are one side that has not done these kinds of things a lot. Even with Deepak (Chahar), we bat till the 9th. And these two have contributed with the bat in recent times. So, whenever a batsman goes in he will think twice before hitting the first delivery, but somebody like Shardul or Deepak if they go in, they can look to hit the ball very first delivery." "Even if he gives you one or two boundaries that is a big impact because the run difference is 15-20 runs and one boundary can really have a big impact."

MS Dhoni on Robin Uthappa's fiery 63

After opener Faf du Plessis was dismissed, it was Robin Uthappa who took charge and reduced the pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad. Uthappa, who was sent in at number 3, played a crucial knock of 63 runs off 44 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. However, Moeen Ali is the one who has been used at No.3 by CSK in IPL 2021.

On Uthappa's batting position and innings, MS Dhoni said,

"He is somebody who likes to bat top of the order, but the question for us is Moeen Ali has done really well at 3. So, we have a scenario where both of them can bat at 3 depending upon the number of overs or the opposition. So, we have left it to God whoever gets out at what point of time you may get to bat at 3."

MS Dhoni on his conversation with Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the most consistent players in IPL 2021. In fact, Gaikwad was chosen as the 'man of the match' for his 70-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. On being asked what kind of conversation 'Captain Cool' usually has with the youngster, MS Dhoni said,

"Whenever we have a chat, it's very plain and simple like what is going on what you are thinking because it's very important to understand how well he has improved over the period. He is somebody who is willing to bat for 20 overs."

MS Dhoni on making a strong comeback in IPL 2021

During IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings finished 7th in the table and MS Dhoni, during the presentation ceremony last year, promised the fans that the 'Men In Yellow' will make a strong comeback.

Reflecting on the comeback, MS Dhoni said,

"It's the full team (effort). It was tough when we didn't qualify last time. Emotions were quite high. Forget what has happened till now, we wanted to make the most of the 3-4 games left towards the end. A lot of our batters made the most of that period which is why I feel we have come back strongly this year. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone on the team. Without their character, you can't really come back like this."

(Image:iplt20.com)