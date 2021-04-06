IPL 2021: MS Dhoni on verge of creating 3 incredible milestones in marquee T20 event

Chennai’s legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to get on top of his game in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), given that this could well be his last season in the world’s top T20 tournament. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will have an entire season of at least 14 games to achieve certain milestones, which his fans will “definitely not” want him to miss out on in IPL 2021. Let’s take a look at the records MS Dhoni can achieve this year in the Indian Premier League.

200 sixes in IPL for Chennai

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni first burst onto the scene of Indian cricket, he was known for his hitting prowess, which he quickly developed and went on to become one of the greatest finishers of the game. MS Dhoni is just 14 more sixes away from becoming the first cricketer to reach the big milestone of 200 sixes for his side in the IPL. The former Indian cricketer would like to achieve this record, if not for himself, definitely for his team.

Most dismissals as wicketkeeper in IPL

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is just two dismissals away from becoming the first wicketkeeper to reach 150 dismissals in the Indian Premier League. If Dhoni achieves the inevitable, he will become the first wicketkeeper to reach 150 dismissals in the premier T20 event.

7,000 T20 runs

If the Ranchi cricketer scores 179 runs in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, he will have 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Dhoni already has more than 4,600 runs in the IPL and over 1,600 runs in international T20 cricket.

Dhoni has played 204 IPL games so far in his career. However, the previous edition was not the best for the former India skipper as he scored just 200 runs from 14 matches, and his team finished at the bottom of the table, Chennai’s worst performance in the history of the tournament. Dhoni will not just look to achieve these records but will also try to win the IPL trophy for Chennai one last time, given that he will turn 40 this year and may retire.

(Image Credit: PTI)