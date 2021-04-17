IPL 2021: MS Dhoni says Chennai pitch not good enough since 2011, calls Mumbai his 'home'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday called Mumbai's Wankhede stadium his "home" when asked about his journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his 200th game for the franchise. Dhoni said the journey has been very long and interesting for him, playing almost everywhere, including South Africa, UAE, and now in Mumbai, calling the venue his "home". Dhoni further said that his team has not been happy with the Chennai pitch since 2011 as players have found it difficult to adjust to the condition and hit big shots, adding that groundsmen have tried but failed.

"Definitely a very long journey. 2008 we started, now looking at the span I can say it's not only in India we have played almost everywhere. Playing in South Africa, Dubai, and now back home and all the different conditions in a sense we never thought Mumbai will be our home at some point in time. It has been a very testing journey," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation when asked about his 200th game for CSK in the Indian Premier League.

"2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket after that we have never been very happy with the surface even though the groundsmen have tried their level best. Before that, there was spin for the bowlers but at the same time there was a bit of bounce for the fast bowlers and also the spinners used to get a bit of bounce, but now since they have relayed the wicket, it doesn't come on nicely. It is slightly difficult to play the big shot, if there is a bit of dew then it helps but other than that we have found it slightly difficult to adjust to the condition there. I feel this (Mumbai) is a very good wicket, but again a lot depends on the condition on that particular day," Dhoni said when asked about his bowlers adjusting to the new conditions in Mumbai.

As far as the match is concerned, Dhoni's CSK won the game against Punjab Kings by 6 wickets with 26 balls to spare. After winning the toss, Dhoni asked KL Rahul and his men to bat first. CSK's opening bowler Deepak Chahar struck early as he dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the fourth ball of the innings and then scalped three more important wickets of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda in successive overs. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an amazing run-out of Punjab skipper KL Rahul in Chahar's second over as the Men in Red were 25/5 at one stage. Punjab batsman Shahrukh Khan played an important knock of 36-ball 47 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by young Sam Curran.

Punjab finished its innings at 106 for 8 in 20 overs. When CSK batsmen came to bat in the second innings, they had a very low score to chase, which made it easy for the opening pair to start slow without any pressure. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to be dismissed from the Chennai camp as he was sent back in the fifth over after making a slow 5 off 16 balls. Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis steadied the inning as they forged an important partnership of 66 runs. Ali was looking in good touch as he smashed 46 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. Ambati Rayudu was sent back for a golden duck, while Suresh Raina was dismissed for 8 off 9 balls. Sam Curran came in and finished the game for Chennai with a boundary. Faf remained not out at 36 runs, which made off 33 balls.

