IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Shares Update On Ambati Rayudu's Injury In CSK Vs MI Match

The second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE got underway on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led made a remarkable comeback to win the match by 20 runs against the defending champions on Sunday. The win for the Men in Yellow in the MI vs CSK match can be credited to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored an unbeaten half-century and an exceptional bowling performance from Deepak Chahar. Apart from good performances from Chahar and Gaikwad, the CSK vs MI match also saw Ambati Rayudu taken off the field after been hit by Adam Milne delivery on the elbow.

CSK vs MI: Ambati Rayudu injury update

The incident of Ambati Rayudu being hit on the elbow occurred in the 2nd over of the match. Rayudu came to the crease after Moeen Ali was sent back by Adam Milne. The Hyderabad cricket tried to duck a short ball from the New Zealand pacer, however, the delivery did not bounce as was expected and instead hit Ambati Rayudu on the elbow. MS Dhoni giving an update on Ambati Rayadu injury said that the batsman was smiling in the change room, so it looks like the injury isn’t a fracture. MS Dhoni said ‘It depends on the situation. Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn’t broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him,”

CSK vs MI highlights

Battin first CSK made a horrible start with Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina all departing early leaving the team reeling at 7/3. Ambati Rayadu lasted just three balls before being carried off the field after delivery from Adam Milne hit his elbow. MS Dhoni also did not at long and was sent back for just 3 runs. With Mumbai Indians on top Ruturaj Gaikwad steppe dup for the Men in Yellow scoring an unbeaten 58-ball 88 runs before Dwayne Bravo provided the late spark with 23 runs off 8 balls as CSK recovered from a disastrous start to put up a fighting total of 156 runs on board.

Chasing 157 runs for victory Mumbai Indians too got off to a poor start with Quinton de Kock (17) and debutant Anmolpreet Singh (16) getting out early to CSK pacer Deepak Chahar despite getting starts. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also did not get enough runs with the bat as they made their way back to the dugout in quick succession to leave MI in a spot of bother at 58 for four in the 10th over. Saurabh Tiwary (50 not out) and stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard (15 runs) did tried to stitch a partnership but Josh Hazlewood had Pollard trapped in front of the wicket. Mumbai Indians chance of making a comeback depleted further when Krunal Pandya was run out by the Dwayne Bravo-MS Dhoni combination. Bravo who bowled the final over dismissed Adam Milne to seal the match for CSK