IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Share Tips With CSK Youngsters During Net Session | Watch

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and veteran Suresh Raina were spotted giving tips to youngsters part of the Chennai Super Kings line-up for IPL 2021. CSK players including senior stars MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa arrived in the UAE on August 13 to start early preparations ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. On Friday, during one of the practice sessions for the CSK contingent, young cricketers Sai Kishore and Hari Nishaanth were spotted receiving special training from Dhoni and Raina.

In the video shared by CSK's official Twitter handle, Raina was seen teaching Nishaanth how to play a shot towards mid-wicket by coming out of the crease and getting down on one knee. In the same video, Dhoni was spotted giving some tips to left-arm orthodox spinner Sai Kishore. Both players were bought by CSK for a base price of 20 lakhs ahead of the 2021 season auction.

Day 1 - Scene 1 - Naanga Naalu Peru 🎬 ACTION!

Movie Title: Jil, Jung, Juk + Jaggi#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/KarDiDf1Li — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2021

Apart from Dhoni, Raina, and Uthappa, other Indian players who are not on national or state duty have joined the camp in the UAE. Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the players who arrived in the UAE a month before the start of the second leg of the IPL 2021 in order to gain match experience. They are also likely to benefit from the one-month-long practice, which will help them acclimatise to the conditions in the Middle-Eastern country. Other IPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals have also reached the UAE to start early preparations.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned COVID-19 positive during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

Image: CSK/Twitter