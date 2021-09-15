IPL 2021: MS Dhoni To Face Major Challenge During CSK Vs MI First Phase 2 Match, Read Why

Chennai Super Kings preparation has been in full swing ever since landing in UAE for the second leg of the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The opening day of the phase of IPL 2021 UAE will witness CSK vs MI blockbuster clash, however, the Men in yellow could find themselves in a spot of bother with one of their key players yet to join the team for the IPL 2021 UAE leg. MS Dhoni-led Chennai SUper Kings are currently second on the IPL 2021 points table.

Sam Curran likely to miss the CSK vs MI match

According to the Insidesport report, Sam Curran is likely to miss the CSK vs MI match which is also the opening match of the second leg. The England allrounder who was a member of England’s Test team during the recently concluded England vs India Test series is yet to land in UAE. The report further states that after landing in UAE for IPL 2021 Sam Curran will have to undergo 6 days quarantine as per the norms which will rule him out of the opening fixture. Sam Curran has been an important member for the CSK team due to his exploits with both bat and ball and his absence might hurt MS Dhoni's team in the first match at least.

Faf du Plessis injury report

CSK is also like tom is the services of former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis who recently suffered yet another injury that has put his participation in the tournament under serious doubt. du Plessis suffered a groin injury before the start of St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals match forcing him to miss the CPL tie. The seriousness of the injury is yet to be known. The South African cricketer played a crucial role for CSK in the first leg of IPL 2021 which was held in India. The opener scored 320 runs in 7 matches at an average of 64.00. Faf's highest individual score in IPL 2021 was 95 not-out, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of the season.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head

CSK and MI have played each other a total of 31 times, out of which MI have won 19 matches and CSK won 12 matches. They have a combined of eight IPL titles among them out of the 13 seasons. Both the teams are considered to be the best teams statistically in the IPL, since its inaugural edition in 2008. MI clearly have the upper hand in terms of victories over CSK and have five IPL winning titles to their name under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, CSK led by MS Dhoni have won it a total of three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018. While MI have clinched the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The matches between both these giants are considered as the Indian version of ‘El Classico’ by the Indian cricket fans.