IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Turns Into Batting Coach, Gives Advice To Ruturaj Gaikwad; WATCH VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings posted a video in which Dhoni and other players can be seen batting in the nets as they prepare for the 2nd phase of the IPL 2021 season.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

For youngsters to get a word of advice from MS Dhoni is nothing short of a blessing in disguise. The former India skipper has done that time and again on the international stage and during the Indian Premier League. The second phase of the IPL 2021 is about to get underway from 19 September and Dhoni along with some of the Chennai Super Kings players have already begun his preparation for the remaining matches. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets advice from MS Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings net session

Recently the Youtube channel of Chennai Super Kings posted a video in which Dhoni along with other players can be seen batting in the nets. During the net session CSK opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad could be seen getting a piece of advice from the skipper which is related to his batting. The CSK team has been practising at the ICC Academy in Dubai for the tournament.

 

The CSK media handle had earlier tweeted pictures in which a member of the support staff can be seen giving some instructions to all the players who are listening to them keenly. The players photographed in the picture include the likes of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina, veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu, etc.

IPL 2021 schedule

A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. 

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL will be hosted at the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety of all stakeholders. 

