IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Starts Training Session For UAE Leg Of Tournament; See Pics

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be looking to make a statement in the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19. CSK, who had failed to book a playoff berth for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 2008 would be hoping to prove a point or two this time around when the cash-rich league will once again be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, the 'Yellow Army' meant some serious business during a training session. In the image posted by CSK on their official Twitter handle, a member of the support staff can be seen giving some instructions to all the players who are listening to them keenly. The players photographed in the picture include the likes of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina, veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu, etc.

CSK training session photos

Chinna Smile for you 💛 pic.twitter.com/CX5zIdsOBh — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 20, 2021

IPL 2021 phase 2

Prior to its temporary suspension on May 4, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, Dhoni has not been up to the mark as he has managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far, at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33. The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL as CSK look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL will be hosted at the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety of all stakeholders.