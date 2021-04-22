IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Gesture Towards CSK Staff Wins Hearts, Netizens Salute

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday to take the top spot on IPL 2021 points table. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost the toss and was asked to bat first at the Wankhede. CSK posted a mammoth total of 220 runs in 20 overs and then bowled out KKR for 202 to win the match by 18 runs. A picture of MS Dhoni is now going viral on social media, where he can be seen displaying a kind gesture towards one of the CSK staff members. The picture was taken during the match between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 19, in which the Men in Yellow won by a whopping 45 runs.

Dhoni, who is known for his humbleness, was seen returning the gesture to one of the CSK staff members after the latter gave him a salute following the 45-run victory. Dhoni was on his way to the dressing room when the CSK staff member raised his arm to salute the former Indian cricket. The 39-year-old then did the same and returned the kind gesture to the individual, who was also holding a CSK flag in his other hand. The picture has taken social media by storm as it resurfaced again after CSK's win against Kolkata.

If being Humble is an Art , Thala is the Picasso of it ðŸ’ž#IPL #CSK #MIvDC #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/Nl6Q0vWyFK — RCB Adda (@PaiSmoke) April 20, 2021

CSK vs KKR

Batting first, Dhoni and his team had scored 220 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 64 off 42 balls and Faf du Plessis's 95 off just 60 balls. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 17 runs respectively. However, it was Faf du Plessis who finished it for CSK at the end as he remained not out after the completion of the first inning.

When Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata came in to bat in the second inning, the team lost their top order batsmen early on in the powerplay as CSK bowler Deepak Chahar came down hard on them with his swing bowling. Chahar picked up 4 wickets at the end of his bowling spell with KKR finishing at 31/5 in 6 overs. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik brought KKR back into the game with their important partnership. Russell scored 54 off just 22 balls and Karthik was sent back to the pavilion for 40 off 24 balls.

After Russell's departure, Pat Cummins was sent in the middle and the Australian pacer managed to shock CSK with his 66 runs off 34 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 boundaries. KKR lost the game by 18 runs at the end when Prasidh Krishna was run out while trying to steal a double off Shardul Thakur's bowling.

(Image Credit: @manilellapati/Twitter)