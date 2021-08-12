IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Players To Leave For UAE On August 13 To Start Early Preparations

Mumbai Indians players are all set to leave for the UAE on August 13 to resume training ahead of the second leg of the cash-rich tournament, the franchise said in a statement on Thursday. The remainder of IPL 2021 is slated to be held in the UAE, starting September 19. The Mumbai Indians players will arrive in the Gulf nation nearly a month before the competition in order to acclimatize to the conditions. Only the domestic players in the franchise will travel to the UAE for the time being, since the rest of the Indian and foreign players are busy fulfilling national commitments.

"The Indian players from the MI contingent will be amongst the first ones to leave on 13th August 2021. Post quarantine, the team will begin their pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians players had already begun their preparations at the Jio Stadium within Reliance Corporate Park a few days ago, according to the IPL franchise. The camp primarily included uncapped Indian local players who are not currently involved in any international or domestic cricket around the world. The franchise said that players underwent a mandatory quarantine period before starting their training at the camp. The camp included special facilities and setup keeping in mind the monsoon season in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings confirmed that its players will be leaving for the UAE on August 13 to start early preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. As of August 10th, the CSK camp was awaiting approval from the UAE authorities to leave for the middle-eastern nation. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns of all stakeholders.

Image: PTI

