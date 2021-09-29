IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Replaces Injured Arjun Tendulkar With Simarjeet Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI) took to their social media handle on Wednesday and announced that Arjun Tendulkar has been replaced by pacer Simarjeet Singh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. In the announcement, MI informed that Tendulkar suffered an injury, following which the right-arm medium pacer, Simarjeet Singh was added to the squad. In the Instagram post, MI also added that Simarjeet has joined training with the squad after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

Arjun Tendulkar was roped in by MI in the 2021 IPL player auctions for the base price of INR 20 lakhs. Earlier this year, he made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 against Haryana. The 22-year-old is known for his curved run-up, along with being a genuine outswinger and capable of getting the ball to swing late with significant speed. He is also known for being an all-rounder as he can chip in with valuable runs while batting down the order. He has played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he has picked up a total of three wickets.

Simarjeet Singh travelled to Sri Lanka with the Indian team in July

Meanwhile, the replacement for Arjun in MI, Simarjeet Singh represents Delhi in Indian domestic cricket and has played in 15 T20 matches for the team, also picking up 18 wickets in the process. He has also played 10 first-class matches where he has amassed a total of 37 wickets to his name. He recently travelled with Team India for the six-match limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka as a net bowler. Although he didn’t feature in any of the games for India, he still managed to train with high-profile Indian pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar.

In the 2021 IPL season, MI found their first win in the second leg of the tournament in UAE, during their clash with Punjab Kings on September 28. They suffered back-to-back losses in matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before winning against PBKS. Following the win, MI now find themselves at the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table behind CSK, Delhi Capitals, RCB, and KKR.

Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians/BCCI