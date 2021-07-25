IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings To Mark The Start Of Second Leg In UAE

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition is expected to begin with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. According to news agency ANI, the second leg of IPL 2021 is slated to start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. Given their rivalry in the premier T20 competition, resuming the cash-rich league with a match between the two iconic sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, is always going to be ideal.

"Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," a source with knowledge of the development was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the report, the knockout stage of the T20 competition will begin on October 10 with qualifier 1, followed by Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on October 11 and October 13 respectively. Delhi Capitals is currently on top of the points table with 12 points under its belt. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are next on the list with 10 points each. Mumbai Indians is in the fourth position with eight points.

Teams that can qualify

All the four teams in the top-4 of the points table are looking good to qualify for the knockout stage. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also have a chance of qualifying for the qualifiers. Sunrisers Hyderabad with just two points to its name is most likely to finish the tournament at the bottom of the table unless it turns the fortune around in the second leg.

The BCCI had postponed the tournament in May this year after a few players and staff members returned positive COVID-19 results. The cricketing body later confirmed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE due to COVID-19 concerns in India. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently travelled to the UAE to finalise the plans with his counterparts in the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). After the IPL is over, the BCCI will get ready to host the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in collaboration with Oman and UAE cricket boards.

Image: PTI

