IPL 2021: Natasa Stankovic Looks Stunning In Red, Hardik Pandya Drops Adorable Comment

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya's better half Natasa Stankovic posted a stunning picture on social media last night. Natasa, who is currently in Chennai with husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya, shared the picture on Instagram, where she can be seen posing for the camera in a beautiful red dress. The post has garnered more than 3,33,000 likes since it was uploaded on April 13. Hardik Pandya was quick to comment on the picture as he left a heart emoji saying "My love".

Natasa also shared a video of herself in the same red dress walking to Rihanna and Calvin Harris' 'This is What You Came For'. Natasa is very active on social media where she keeps updating followers with the latest pictures of herself and her family. Just last week, Natasa shared a picture featuring Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma, and son Agastya. Ever since Hardik and Stankovic became parents in July last year, their social media handles have been filled with pictures and videos of Agastya.

Hardik in IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya is currently busy playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik played his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he failed to make a mark, while his team lost the game by two wickets. Hardik had scored 13 off 10 balls before he was dismissed lbw by Harshal Patel. In the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Hardik failed to score again as he hit just 15 runs of 17 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. However, Mumbai won the game against KKR by 10 runs when their bowlers managed to choke Kolkata batsmen towards the end of the second inning.

Hardik Pandya, who has won four titles with Mumbai Indians since his debut in 2015, will next be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 17. The defending champions will look to win the match and continue the winning streak for the next few games. Pandya will also seek to regain his form as the team's key all-rounder as he has not been able to perform with the bat and hasn't bowled so far due to injury concerns.

(Image Credit: Natasa/Instagram)



