IPL 2021: Needing 26 Off 12, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja Changes Game For CSK In 4 Balls Vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for making an impression in games by performing in all three departments, and the Gujarat cricketer did just that in today's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Jadeja scored a quickfire 22 off just 8 balls to help his side reach a position from where a loss seemed impossible. However, what turned the game upside-down was the final four deliveries by Prasidh Krishna in the penultimate over, when CSK still needed 24 off 10 balls to win the game.

Jadeja hits four consecutive boundaries

Before the start of the last over, Jadeja hit four consecutive boundaries to reduce the target to just four runs. Jadeja smacked Krishna for two consecutive sixes, followed by two fours, bringing the aim down to four runs from 24. CSK was under a lot of strain prior to Krishna's over because they had just lost 3 wickets in the previous nine deliveries. When Jadeja came to bat, CSK were down by 141 runs in 17.1 overs. MS Dhoni was removed by KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy a delivery later, dealing CSK another blow and putting pressure on the two new batsmen.

Jadeja was joined by Sam Curran after Dhoni's wicket. The left-handed batsman then burst in the next over, scoring some fast runs to put the pressure back on KKR. CSK required 4 off 6 balls in the last over thanks to Jadeja's magnificent knock. Eoin Morgan requested Sunil Narine to bowl the final over of the innings, and the West Indian spinner delivered by picking up two wickets and allowing only three runs to be scored. However, after Jadeja's departure, the target had become too low, allowing the next batter to score the winning runs.

CSK eventually won the game by 2 wickets with zero deliveries remaining. Jadeja was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding performance with both bat and the ball. Jadeja had picked 1 wicket in the first innings of the game. here's how netizens are reacting to Jadeja's heroics in the game.

Not the first time jadeja made them cry , we have seen it before #CSKvsKKR ||• #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/auQCtlO7Ac — MAHIYANK™🦁 (@Mahiyank78) September 26, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja deserves the knighthood more than the KKR captain who actually plays for England. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 26, 2021

(Image: iplt20.com)