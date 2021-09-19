IPL 2021: Netizens Laud Boult And Milne's Ferocious Spell That Reduced CSK To Just 7/3

New Zealand pace duo Trent Boult and Adam Milne provided an ideal start to Mumbai Indians in their opening clash of the second phase of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings. CSK batters were rattled by the Kiwi speedsters, who reduced them to 7/3 in the first three overs.

This Trent Boult dude is something else! — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) September 19, 2021

Mr Trent Boult you are a genius dude 🔥🔥 — Asha (@ashaa_45) September 19, 2021

TRENT BOULT OH MY GOD BEAUTY — Akanksha ||flop era|| (@uwuwuwuwueee) September 19, 2021

After being asked to bowl first, Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard handed the new ball to Trent Boult, who started off the proceedings in style. He got rid of the dangerous and in-form Faf Du Plessis in the fifth ball of the first over for a duck. Du Plessis handed a simple catch to Milne, who was standing in a perfect position at backward point.

Milne then provided another breakthrough by getting rid of the explosive Moeen Ali. Ali too was dismissed for a duck as he handed a simple catch at the covers to Saurabh Tiwary. Ambati Rayudu then retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by Milne.

With CSK losing their two-star performers of the IPL 2021 phase one early on in the innings, Suresh Raina had the perfect chance to prove himself. However, he didn’t stand at the crease for too long as Boult dismissed him on the last ball of the third over for a mere score of 4, which brought MS Dhoni to the crease with the scoreboard reading 7/3.

Adam Milne and Trent Boult in today's match 👇 pic.twitter.com/DXS2tMIJsg — Rushil Patale (@rushilpatale) September 19, 2021

Dhoni was expected to take CSK out of this mess but followed the other three batters to the pavilion after handing an easy catch to Boult off the bowling of Milne.

MS Dhoni also departs now, CSK 4 down in 6 overs. Adam Milne and Trent Boult have destroyed the CSK batting. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2021



CSK vs MI live updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad comes to the rescue for CSK

CSK eventually finished the innings at 156/6 in 20 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 88. Gaikwad was witnessing the fall of wickets from the other end but carried the CSK's innings on his back. CSK needed him to stay until the end and that's exactly what he did.

At the time of writing, South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Indian rookie Anmolpreet Singh were at the crease for Mumbai Indians as they set out to chase a target of 157 in 20 overs.

Image: IPLT20.com